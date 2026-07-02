Prickly Pear Firework Show working towards a big goal and a bigger display

HELENA — As we approach America’s 250th birthday, Shellie’s Country Café and the community are continuing preparations and fundraising for the Prickly Pear Firework Show in East Helena.

The display is a favorite holiday tradition for many, watching the night sky get lit up in red, white, and blue.

Shellies Café in Helena has been organizing the display for over 10 years and hires a pyrotechnic team to make it all possible.

This year, folks can donate at buckets and by scanning QR codes around town. Donations can also be made by texting EH250 to 53-555.

Organizers say they are only about $15,000 away from the $100,000 goal.

Shellie Mitchell, owner of Shellie's and event organizer, said, “The more we get, the more we get to celebrate. This is a big year, so the show is going to be bigger and better than usual.”

This year’s fireworks show is dedicated to Richard MacDonald, who passed away earlier this year. He was a huge part of the heart behind the tradition. For several years, he volunteered alongside Karl Meagher, helping solicit and collect donations.

Donations are accepted year-round, and the fireworks display will be held at 10:30 pm on July Fourth near American Chemet in East Helena.