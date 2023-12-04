Public insight wanted for Interstate 15 rehabilitation project

HELENA, MT. — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) wants public input on a proposal to rehabilitate roughly five miles on Interstate 15, which is about 25 miles north of Helena.

The project would begin at the entrance of Wolf Creek Canyon, and extend north, ending south of Wolf Creek at the beginning of the I-15 Wolf Creek North & South project currently in construction.

This proposed project is identical to the I 15 Wolf Creek North & South project. Work includes removing and replacing the top two feet of degraded roadway material, resurfacing, and upgrading concrete barrier rails, metal guardrails, signage, and pavement markings. Culvert work is also anticipated. The purpose of this project is to rehabilitate the existing surface and enhance roadway safety features. Due to the extreme climate and numerous freeze/thaw cycles through the canyon, the roadway material degrades faster than expected.

Construction is tentatively planned for 2026 depending on the completion of the design and the availability of funds. Spot right-of-way acquisition or temporary construction permits may be required for this project. Relocation of utilities may also be necessary. MDT staff will contact affected landowners before survey work. Landowners may be contacted again before construction regarding temporary permits.

Partnering with the community is an important part of properly planning for future projects. MDT welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project. Comments may be submitted online by clicking here, or you can do so by writing to the Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office, PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Please note that comments are for project UPN 9346000.

