Quilters recognized at St. Peter's Health Foundation luncheon

HELENA — Sewing organizations and their volunteers were honored for their dedication to providing people with comfort by St. Peter’s Health Foundation at their biennial luncheon.

Every year, various sewing groups donate thousands of hours, quilts, stockings, and hats to patients in the hospital.

On Tuesday, their creativity and generosity were celebrated.

The groups and individuals recognized included the long-standing Arlene Matthews Sock Sew, Project Linus, Karrie Fairbrother, Friendship Quilters, and Busy Hearts.

Diane Sather is a volunteer with Project Linus.

“We see the reaction that children get when they get a quilt, and it is rewarding for me to be able to do that and make somebody happy,” Sather says.

To date, the organizations have provided over 25,000 items to St. Peter’s patients.