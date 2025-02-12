Race to the Sky cut short due to weather

LINCOLN — Mother nature gave Race to the Sky, a dog-sledding qualifier for the Iditarod a run for their money on Saturday night and Sunday

In an unusual turn, the 300 mile race was rerouted back to White Tail Ranch for a finish there on Sunday night and a shortening of the race.

Sub zero temperatures and extreme snowfall led to this decision.

Despite the weather, three teams finished in the 300 mile race.

An informal awards ceremony was held at White Tail Ranch where the mushers received their prizes and awards.

In third place was Charmayne Morrison of Bozeman, MT finishing at 9:53 pm on Sunday.

In second place was Wade Donaldson of Coalville, Utah, finishing at 8:35 on Sunday night.

In first place was Clayton Perry of Power, Montana and finished at 8:34 pm Sunday.

Perry received the Jack Beckstrom Best Cared for Team Award for the 300 mile teams for excellent dog care tending to his team. He also will receive the Triple Crown Trophy for winning the Eagle Cap 200, the Idaho Challenge 200 and the Race to the Sky 300 for 2025.

Leon Church received the Jack Beckstrom Sportsmanship Award for the 300 mile teams for his perseverance Saturday and Sunday. Church was on Huckleberry Pass when the blizzard occurred and camped there all night until he received help getting to White Tail Ranch where he withdrew.

There were 20 finishers in the 100 mile race and two of the top three were from Lincoln, Montana, home of the race.

Sean de Wolski from Fairbanks, Alaska took first finishing at 7:26 am.

In second place was Nicole Lombardi of Lincoln, Montana completing the race at 8:29 am.

Nicole Lombardi received the Best Kept Team Award from the veterinarians for taking such excellent care of her dogs and tending to their needs promptly and completely.

And in third place in the 100 mile race, Madeline Rubida also of Lincoln, Montana finished at 9:11 am.

Ari Sigglin received the Sportsmanship Award from the mushers because she was helping other mushers along the trail, giving them snacks and her perseverance to finish the race even though she was sick.

All musher teams must have mandatory survival gear in their sled bags for such a time Saturday and Sunday's conditions.