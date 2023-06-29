Railroad mural coming to Helena's 6th Ward

HELENA — On Tuesday, The Helena City Commission unanimously approved Megan Malkin's request for the Railroad Renewal Fund for the installation of a new mural in the works on The Railyard's building.

Malkin and Helena artist, David Goodson of Goodson Designs, wanted the mural design to represent the city's railway line and the history of the workers in the surrounding commercial and industrial areas.

“tell the story of the hardworking individuals who, through their hard daily grind, built this special part of our city and, in turn, were the backbone of industry in Helena,” stated Goodson on the City Commission document for the proposal of the statement.

The mural will include trains and railroad workers from the past representing an industry that was the backbone to the city.

"It's not only roots for the railroad in general, but it's really specific for men who actually worked like most likely in this barn, as well as in this area. So that's really special," said Malkin.

While they got approved for the fund, Malkin states that it's only covering half of the cost for the mural, and are turning to the community for support. For more information and ways to contribute to the project, you can check out their Instagram.