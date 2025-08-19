BIG TIMBER- As public scrutiny grows over water sales to a luxury golf resort near the Crazy Mountains, two Montana cities are taking very different approaches.

From Aug. 12 to 17, the City of Boulder sold 97,900 gallons of water to Bullock Contracting, LLC — a company hauling water to Crazy Mountain Ranch, a high-end development now under legal pressure for alleged unauthorized water use, according to the Boulder Monitor.

Rebuffed by Big Timber, Crazy Mountain Ranch sourcing water from Boulder- 117 miles away

In a statement, the City of Boulder defended its decision, emphasizing the importance of recouping infrastructure costs through lawful bulk sales.

“We manage a public utility that ensures the safe and efficient distribution of a vital resource. Our infrastructure — pipes, treatment plants, wells, water storage tanks — represent a significant investment of public funds, and we are entitled to recoup costs by charging for usage, including to contractors who benefit from that system for their projects.”

Boulder is roughly 117 miles away from the ranch, or about a two-hour drive.

According to city policy, Boulder sells bulk water at $0.01 per gallon, with a 1,000-gallon minimum.

Officials say the water comes from an irrigation well, not the city’s treated supply, and poses no risk to reserves or emergency services.

“This water is not treated, and it has no impact on our storage or ability to provide adequate fire flow in the event of an emergency,” the city stated. “There is no concern that this could impact our reserve in any way.”

Boulder cites Montana law, which authorizes municipalities to provide water and sewer services, including to industrial users and entities outside city limits, so long as terms are fair and non-discriminatory.

Meanwhile, Big Timber's City Council is moving in the opposite direction, tightening control over water sales after public outcry erupted when residents learned the city had been selling large volumes to the same resort.

'Instantly upset:' Big Timber residents rage at city's water sale to Crazy Mountain Ranch

On a 3-1 vote, the council passed a new bulk water policy this week. The revised pricing structure is:



$14 per 1,000 gallons for city residents

$15 per 1,000 gallons for Sweet Grass County residents

$20 per 1,000 gallons for all other buyers

The policy also adds new oversight thresholds. Any single-day sale exceeding 20,000 gallons, or multiple sales totaling 40,000 gallons over two weeks, must now receive city council approval.

Mayor Greg DeBoer said the new rules don’t outright ban future sales to Crazy Mountain Ranch, but made clear that approval would be unlikely.

“In theory, Big Timber could still sell water to the golf course,” DeBoer said. “But I doubt that will be approved.”

