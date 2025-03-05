Recycle Montana hosts awards at Capitol planning for Montana's future

HELENA — Montana's large geographic size but low population density means recycling comes with some barriers that many other states do not have. On Tuesday at the Capitol, individuals were recognized for their recycling efforts to break those barriers.

Heidi Noyes of EcoMontana says, “A huge barrier everywhere for recycling is that only about nine percent of recyclable plastic gets recycled.”

Every year Recycle Montana recognizes a Recycler of the Year and this year’s award winner is breaking those barriers.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

For 2024 Scott Berens of Earth First Aid took home the award for providing a recycling service in Billings for twenty years.

“Recycling is very important to Montana’s future," Berens says. "It is a beautiful state and we should be doing our best to take care of it and would like to see more recycling throughout the state.”

It can be difficult to find markets for materials that are both economically or environmentally sustainable and desirable which is where companies like Earth First Aid come in.

And others like Washington Middle School in Missoula for their glass recycling trailer that won a grant for six thousand dollars.

Noyes says, "If we can get more of this in use, we can have less plastic in our waterways, on the sides of the road, making micro-plastics that are in our bloodstream, so it is super important for future generations to take care of it now."

The governor, legislators, and recycling companies from across the state gathered to celebrate these recycling milestones and how Montanans can best save the environment and the public’s health.

“Montana has a great opportunity to recycle organically which can extend the landfills, save the state money, save town’s money, and also create a valuable agricultural product for communities,” Anthony Jabar, of Anu Drinkware says.

