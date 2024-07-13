Red Cross shelters evacuees from the Horse Gulch Fire in need of Shelter

HELENA — The Red Cross has a shelter open at "Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church" on North Benton Ave. in Helena.

According to the organization, the shelter housed seven residents Thursday night from the Horse Gulch Fire. Providing them with food, water and a place to sleep.

MTN spoke with Lorri Connor, and her husband, who used the shelter last night after being evacuated from the York area.

They told us they didn't feel necessarily feel threatened by the fire, but thought it was better to be safe.

"We watched it on the news all the time where people do make bad choices. I'm going to I'm going to put it that way. And I don't we don't want to be those people that have to have other people have to jeopardize themselves in order to save us and that's just not right," said Connor.

Connor was a former volunteer with the York Fire Department and says she knows what it means to be safe, and prepared, during fire season.