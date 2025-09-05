RED HORSE graduates return to Montana

GREAT FALLS — Eleven new airmen are beginning their careers with the Montana Air National Guard at the 219th RED HORSE Squadron. The group recently moved on from technical training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, officially graduating as pavement and construction equipment specialists (also known as "Dirt Boys").

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

RED HORSE graduates ready to serve MT ANG

RED HORSE, which stands for Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers, is made up of highly-skilled Airmen trained to construct and repair airfields, facilities, and critical infrastructure in some of the most demanding environments around the world.

Some of these Airmen met before attending training during drill weekends, but ultimately, all of them came together over the past seven months, prior to their return to Montana.

What made this class unique was the size of the group and the bond they had formed by the time they returned.

“If I ever needed help with anything or if they ever needed help with anything, we’d have someone we could go to, and it's kind of like we all have a certain type of bond," said Airman 1st Class Hunter Deaton.

RED HORSE was created during the Vietnam War in 1965, when the Air Force recognized a need for mobile, self-sufficient engineering units that could rapidly deploy to forward areas.

Since then, RED HORSE squadrons have played a vital role in missions ranging from stateside natural disaster relief to overseas humanitarian missions.

"We are not only helping the Air Force, but supporting our community as well," explained Master Sgt. Jennifer Cowhick, the liaison for the 219th RED HORSE Squadron. "We get into whatever needs to be taken care of with our capabilities that we hold."

For the 11 Airmen who recently arrived, what makes their story stand out isn't their job or their training; it is the size of the group that transitioned from a malleable training environment and the bond they formed. Arriving together, they say, has made the switch into their new roles much smoother.

While graduation is behind them, these Airmen say their mission is just beginning. Their work with the Guard and wherever else they may go will be built on a strong foundation.

There is also an active-duty RED HORSE unit at Malmstrom Air Force Base.