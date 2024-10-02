Rocking Tree Farm uses homesteading to help with mental health

HELENA — Rocking Tree Farm uses sustainable agriculture and farm life activities to promote positive mental health through a program they call homestead for healing.

Dr. Tabitha Garvin-Betancourt, a co-owner of the farm says, "We exist to serve our community. We are a multi-generation military family. We are all about serving and supporting our local community and our country. We know that we are all stronger when we serve together."

Rocking Tree Farm started back in 2018 when the couple purchased land and began building their homestead.

"The biggest inspiration was our own lives. With the homesteading aspect we have really gone into all of the different ways people can work on healing whether its physical problems, emotional problems, past traumas and more so how do we live the fullest life possible that has purpose," Dr. Tabitha says.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

The farm provided serenity in a time of struggle.

George, Dr. Tabitha's husband is an army veteran and Tabitha is a psychologist so homestead for healing only made sense.

Doctor Tabitha saw how healing the farm was for her husband, who battles PTSD...it was then that the couple realized their farm could do this for others.

Dr. Tabitha says, "life is still hard and acknowledging that life is hard and I think nothing like farming really helps you understand that."

The farm is an immersive way to start the healing process through animal connection, gardening, and soon blacksmithing, but also impactful lessons.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

For the couple one of the most rewarding aspects of their work is the growth of each visitor.

"What brings a sparkle to their eye or a big smile on their face or prompts sharing a story that draws back to those roots that were really good from their past," Tabitha says.

Rocking Tree Farm will be hosting their Boo Bash fundraiser that will feature the livestock in costumes on October 26th.

Boo Bash

