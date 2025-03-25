Rugby continues to grow in Helena creating new opportunities for its youth

HELENA — The sport of rugby has had a dedicated following in Montana for decades. In Helena, the sport has seen exponential growth over the years, creating opportunities for youth to further their education and athletics at the collegiate level.

Rugby is held in a special place in Helena, not only at Centennial Park where the Helena Youth Rugby Club practices but in the heart of its members.

"It's a really good feeling to kind of see your club go to the next level and elevate not only your kids but your community," said Helena Youth Rugby Head Coach Cody Maykuth.

Helena Youth Rugby is a growing club, gaining 24 members since last year while adding more coaches on their staff.

"When I first started with Helena Youth Rugby, I was a player, and we had 17, 18 boys and had, 14, 15 girls. That was the whole program," said Maykuth, "Now we've grown to, I believe, 103 registrations. To see the growth over the last ten years it means everything to us. It's what we've always dreamed of."

Maykuth grew up in Helena playing rugby, which helped him play and study in college, and he wanted to give that same opportunity for the youth in his hometown.

"I've always kind of looked up to him [Cody]. I got a lot of respect for that guy. All he does he donates a lot of time to this program. He truly loves it. He loves every single one of us boys out here. And, just seeing him be able to coach a team up to where it is now is special," said Patrick Culpin, an East Helena High Senior and rugby player.

Bringing in players from all different parts of the Helena Valley. From high schoolers down to elementary students.

"All the boys have entered it like they've let us in with open arms, and it's been awesome ever since. It's a great group of guys that help us out every day," said first-year rugger Declan Turner.

"It's just like a brotherhood, really," said another first-year rugger Hagen Paddock.

Helena Youth Rugby is part of the Montana Youth Rugby Union, a league with teams from across the Treasure State to compete against each other and better their skills in the sport.

It's a platform where these athletes can showcase their skills and open opportunities for collegiate play.

That is what happened for East Helena High Seniors Nathan Mohs and Culpin who have been part of the program for more than 6 years.

They recently committed to rugby teams at Boise State University and Central Washington University.

East Helena High Seniors Nathan Mohs (left) and Patrick Culpon (right) on signing day



"It's just a really big deal for me, not for just me and Patty [Culpin] to go to college, but for everyone who plays," said Mohs.

It's a sport that continues to grow in Montana, creating special opportunities for all involved.

Mohs wants to stay involved in the sport for as long as he can and pass the torch to the younger generations to help them reach new heights like it did for him.

"It's just an amazing feeling to know that this sport [rugby] has grown in Montana and it's grown me and my life so much, I don't think I'll go anywhere without the thought of rugby in my mind. I will always be committed to a rugby program in my life, whether it's coming back and coaching, reffing or managing a team," said Mohs.

Culpin says it's an honor to be part of the growing sport in the Queen City and also a role model to younger teammates.

"You know, it's crazy, seeing a lot of kids developing and learning to love the sport who are going to get opportunities to go play in college and, get a good education out of it," said Culpin.

Helena Youth Rugby organizers say they're always looking for new members to join, with no experience needed.

If you're interested in playing or coaching, you can reach out to them on the Helena Youth Rugby Facebook page.