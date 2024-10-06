Search continues for woman missing northeast of Helena

HELENA — On Sunday at McMaster Hills Trailhead helicopters, search and rescue teams, the Sheriff’s Department, and numerous volunteers continue the search for a 27-year-old woman, who went missing on Friday, October 4th. On Saturday, October 5th her horse and her phone were found.

On Friday Meghan Rouns went for a ride. According to her parents, she was supposed to return by 2 p.m. Her parents called the Sheriff's Department at 8:00 p.m. Friday and search and rescue was mobilized in the McMaster Recreation area.

Search teams of all forms have been pouring over the area.

Sunday focused on the west side of the area and working the waters.

Both Friday and Saturday saw temperatures in the mid to low thirties in the McMaster recreation area according to Chief Meteorologist Curtis Grevinitz at KTVH.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Multiple agencies from surrounding counties have taken part in the search for Rouns. Saturday night and Sunday a helicopter from the Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls joined in the search.

On Sunday the focus was on Hauser Lake, a robotic-operated vehicle and divers were brought in a mile and half downriver from Canyon Ferry Dam.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Since Friday the following agencies have assisted in the search: Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue Units, MT ANG, Mercy Flight from Great Falls, Malmstrom Air Force Base helicopter, Helena Police Department drones, Helena Fire Department drones, IFlyBigSky, Elkhorn Search and Rescue Dogs, True North Search Dogs, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks, Bureau of Land Management, and community volunteers.

Rouns’s cell phone GPS data maps heavy presence in the lake.

"Her horse was found just up the hill from the lake, so this has become our primary area to search from the evidence we have gathered," said Willy Wegner, the operations lieutenant of Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue.

In addition to the evidence that has been found, search and rescue teams have been using a process of elimination method.

“As we search areas, the more we search it the lower probability that area becomes, so then we will move to another area," noted Wegner.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

In addition to the heavy search presence on the water Sunday, volunteers are hiking the area to find even the smallest of clues.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says, “With the amount of volunteers that we have we assign them to a sector and have them report back. They are doing a good job.”

Sheriff Dutton confirmed a spur found by volunteers Saturday did not belong to Meghan.

After speaking with Meghan’s parents, brother, and sister-in-law they shared their gratitude towards all the effort given by the community to find Meghan.

Search and Rescue and the Sheriff’s Department share those same feelings.

“We need to coordinate the search; we will use people that come and help. I'm inspired by everyone who has left what they are doing today to come out to this area," Dutton said.

As we learn more we will share the updates.

