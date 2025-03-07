Second annual Heart of Helena Art Show and Auction set for April 10th

HELENA — The second annual Heart of Helena Art Show and Auction will be held on Thursday, April 10 from 6 to 9 pm at the Helena Civic Center.

Last year the event raised over twenty thousand dollars for local non-profits and hopes to exceed that amount this year.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

All proceeds from the event will support twelve Helena area organizations.

Those non-profits are Family Promise of Greater Helena, Helena Area Habitat for Humanity, The Friendship Center, Florence Crittenton, God's Love, Helena Food Share, YWCA, Rocky Mountain Development Council Head Start, Good Samaritan, Intermountain, Episcopal Relief & Development, and St. Peter's Cathedral Next 100 Year's Campaign.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

There will be around two hundred pieces of art to bid on that range from bronze sculptures to paintings.

Art donations can be made until March 26th.

The event is sponsored by St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral.

Tickets are 25 dollars and can be purchased online or from Gallik Law Office.

