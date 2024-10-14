Second Monday in October marks Indigenous People's Day

HELENA — Monday is Indigenous People’s Day and honors Indigenous American peoples and commemorates their histories and cultures. It is celebrated across the United States.

Donnie Wetzel Jr. of Amskapi Piikani (Blackfoot) tribe believes, “The universe has a way of balancing things out and I think it is time we start to recognize the original, the Indigenous people a little bit more and honor it and look at it in that way…the coexistence."

According to the US Census Bureau, Indigenous peoples make up two percent of the United States population. Despite tragedy, native culture and stories continue to flourish, especially on days like Indigenous People’s Day when native culture is shared.

“As our tribal people heal from the atrocities that happened to them, we’re starting to reconnect to who and what we were. Our languages and cultures are coming back and it is making us more powerful and more beautiful," Wetzel says.

In Montana, there are eight federally recognized tribes. Across the state are numerous native landmarks and learning opportunities to better understand native Montanans and the people who shaped the country.

Wetzel says, “The more people understand the beauty and distinct nature and culture of our tribes the better. It is a good thing. I think a lot of people don’t understand that this country probably wouldn’t be the country it is without the help of the indigenous people.”

There are many ways to engage in Indigenous People’s Day and one of those is simply embracing love and acceptance, a key message in Amskapi Piikani. As Montanans and Americans, we can continue to learn from those who came before us.

“We have always been here and we always will be here,” Wetzel says.

