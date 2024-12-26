Shellie's Country Cafe says Christmas is their busiest day of the year

HELENA — While many of us are enjoying holiday meals around the dining table, Shellie's Country Cafe provides a warming environment for those who need a place to enjoy their holiday meal - no matter what the hour.

Carol Walsh has a small family and felt Shellie's was just the right place to celebrate the holiday.

“It has been a very warm environment. It is warm and friendly and enjoyable. People are laughing and the conversations are just wonderful,” Walsh says.

Many businesses close their doors on Christmas Day, but Shellie's Country Cafe welcomes all, and it is their busiest day of the year.

Shellie’s opened 17 years ago and since then has been open every Christmas - and since hunger never sleeps - you can grab a bite to eat there 24 hours a day.

“It really warms my heart because not only does the family sit there and hang out, talk and have a good time but they talk to other tables as well and that grows our community a little bit," Anniston Driear, the general manager of Shellie's says.

All of Shellie's staff work on Christmas, but they stagger the shifts so staff can spend time with their families.

Shellie's has more than their regulars in mind when seating customers on Christmas.

Driear says, “There is a lot of family members out there that do not have anyone to spend it with. There is a lot of elderly people that do not have anyone to spend it with anymore.”

The Aldrich family enjoys Shellie's year round — but especially on Christmas.

“Today is just a nice relaxing day for us and what is more relaxing than not having to cook or clean," Jonathan Aldrich says.

Driear says she served multiple first responders and doctors before they went off for their holidays shifts.

The most ordered menu item on Christmas is a tie between slices of pie and the prime rib dinner.

“ I had the prime rib special Christmas dinner and it was fantastic and a very lot of food," Walsh says.

If you are hungry and don't want to make a mess, Shellie’s will be open 24/7 on both New Year’s Eve and Day.

