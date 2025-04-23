Shodair Children's Hospital receives significant gift for Hope Campaign

HELENA — Shodair Children’s Hospital recently announced Stockman Bank as the premier leadership sponsor of their Hope Campaign, contributing 250 thousand dollars .

Stockman Bank’s investment supports several areas of need at Shodair.

First, the money will help close financial gaps for children who rely on mental health and genetic services.

Additionally, the gift will strengthen therapeutic allied care programs like exercise and life skills development.

Also, the contribution will expand Shodair’s role as Montana’s designated medical genetics program, which increases access to vital diagnostic services for families.

For more information about the Hope Campaign and ways to support Shodair’s mission, visitthe Shodair website.

