Sixty organ donors honored at Governor's Gift of Life Ceremony

HELENA — Last year marked a record of generosity in organ donation in Montana, and on Friday, the Governor’s Office honored sixty organ donors.

These Montanans who saved 164 lives by organ donation last year were given the Governor’s Gift of Life Award.

The ceremony, hosted by Life Center Northwest and the Governor’s Office of Community Service, is held for the donors’ surviving families.

Families shared memories of their loved ones, and their stories are on display at the State Capitol lawn.

Montana is recognized as having one of the highest rates of registered organ donors in the country.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

One donor can save up to eight lives and help heal many more through tissue and cornea donation.

Santokh Gill, the president and CEO of Life Center Northwest believes organ donation is just as important for the families of the donor as is for the person receiving the organ.

“I think it is also important for the donor families because it is often a tragedy that leads to organ donation, so they can find some solace in their tragedy and grief knowing that their loved one lives on in others and that that legacy is still there,” Gill says.

As of the first of April, nearly 180 Montanans are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.

