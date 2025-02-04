Skijoring pulls in riders and racers from around the state to enjoy the winter

BOULDER — People from all over the state gathered at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds for a weekend of skijoring. Whether it's getting on the back of a horse, getting pulled by one through the snow or enjoying from the grandstands it's a sport enjoyed by many during the winter.
When you combine skiing, horse racing, and rodeo, you get skijoring. Skijoring is a Norwegian word meaning "ski driving", a sport enjoyed by many around Montana, especially in Boulder, where they hosted Skijoring the Big Rock, a couple of days of entertainment and experience.
(Watch Skijoring riders take on the course in Boulder)
For their fourth year, Jefferson County invited riders and racers from across the Treasure State to gather together for a couple of days of competition.
"You can't really take the sport too seriously or it loses its fun," said Tayler McVey, a three-year competitive skijorer.
Skijoring involves a horse, and rider, pulling a skier or snowboarder around a man-made course sometimes over snow ramps and jumps.
There are events to cater to riders of every skill and experience level.
"So far my first year I did it. I was a novice and according to other people, I crushed it," said McVey, "So I moved up the sport but I'm just trying to figure out my groove so I can hopefully, get my next buckle."
While some travel far in hopes of earning the belt buckle, others participate just to try a new sport.
"If they, like, enjoy the skiing portion of skiing, and then they probably enjoy it, and if they have a good background, too," said Wesley Rose, first-time skijorer.
It's not only enjoyed by those being pulled by the horse, but also for the riders and their four-legged friends.
Rider Aspen Smart teamed up with her brother and her 8-year-old horse Pippa to try skijoring for the first time.
"She's such a high-energy horse. She just loves doing it all. She loves going out on the rides, just running in the fields. I'm like, you know what? How do we put a sever behind ya and see how it goes?"
Pippa, Smarts horse, is also part of 4-H and equestrian competitions during warmer months.
Smart wanted to try skijoring to give them a way to stay active during the winter.
Smart adds that the community support for the event is why she's enjoyed skijoring so much, and how it's been a huge help getting her into the sport.
"I've asked so many questions, and anybody is willing to answer," said Smart, "You can ask anybody here for gloves or for a rope, and they're willing to hand it over for you."