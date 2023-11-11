Special Olympics athletes show the hearts of champions in basketball tournament

HELENA — The 2023 Special Olympics Montana State Basketball Tournament went underway Friday, where exceptional athletes of all abilities across the Treasure State demonstrated the power of teamwork and extraordinary talent.

On Friday, the 2023 games featured 650 athletes, 141 coaches, and more than 1100 team and community volunteers were in the Capital City, all to create an amazing experience for all those involved.

"What is so incredible is the community of Helena has rolled out the red carpet, over 1200 same-day volunteers, and I really think that speaks to what an incredible organization that it brings all of these people together. It really reinforces a sense of community," said Special Olympics Montana Board Member Rod Souza.

The tournament consisted of 3-on-3 games, 5-on-5, unified and individual skills competitions all throughout the Helena Area.

In the gym at Helena High School, athletes competing in the 5-v-5 tournament were all looking to achieve one goal in mind, bringing home a medal.

"Once it's time to go to state, they're all just all in by then. They get excited, sometimes a little too excited, so we got to settle them down, but for them, it's just it's the pinnacle, like you said, of what we're striving for. Win or lose, you know, I just want them to play their best game and have fun," said Dan Brown, coach of the Billings Thunder and Strikers.

For some athletes, like Sarah Hope, this was their first time competing in the tournament, and it was more about getting out on the court with some of the best special Olympic athletes in the state while being involved in something new.

"I really like it. It's probably something that I've always wanted to do like the basketball exercising. It's just a great experience to meet different teams from around the city, and around the state," said Hope.

While Hope, and other athletes competing in the tournament, were fighting for a place on the podium, it was more about having a fun experience and trying their best.

"It's to be there to enjoy people with the same, similar disabilities that I have," said Hope, "I think with the people with disabilities, I think that some of them are amazing, you know, and I think each and every one of us out there can do an amazing job."