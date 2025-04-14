St. Andrew Catholic School classes reflect on Holy Week

HELENA — Holy Week is a time of reflection, remembrance, and celebration for Catholics.

“It is really a formation of the heart, like yes, this did happen two thousand years ago, but it is still very prevalent to us today,” said Mary O'Donnell, a theology teacher at St. Andrew School.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

The lessons St. Andrew students learn from their Holy Week discussions and practices apply to life outside of the classroom and mass.

Holy Week begins on Palm Sunday and runs through Easter Sunday, commemorating the journey of Jesus' crucifixion and resurrection.

“Holy week is really the most important event of his life, it is the culmination of all his teachings, all his actions," said Caeden Olmes, a junior at St. Andrew.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

To best understand this story, scripture readings, stations of the cross, and ancient Christian services held at the cathedral happen all week long.

Emma Liton, a seventh grader at St. Andrew says, “Well, it is nice to journey through Jesus' passion and suffering to know you are not alone in your own suffering in your personal life.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

O’Donnell feels that no matter your beliefs, through the stories of Holy Week, we can learn that we are not alone.

“It is really important for our students," O'Donnell says. "Especially nowadays, where young people carry so many crosses in so many different forms whether it be physical, spiritual, or emotional there is suffering in any shape and form."

