HELENA — For the start of the new year, St. Peter's Health has begun its services guiding community members to a healthier diet, leaving artificial sugars behind.

It's called the Sugar Challenge, a 30-day program, looking to promote healthy food choices in 2025.

MTN sat down with Haley Feuerstein, a Health and Wellness Coordinator at St. Peter's, to push poor eating habits aside while sharing a few ways to introduce healthy and whole foods in your diet.