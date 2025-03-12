St. Peter's Health endoscopy nurse shares the importance of colonoscopies

HELENA — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, one of the most prevalent cancers in the world, but colonoscopies are one of the most effective ways to prevent and detect this disease.

Janny Quigley, an endoscopy nurse at St. Peter's Health says, “They are super important because they are easy and it is about a day and half of your life they take out.”

According to the Montana Cancer Coalition, there are about 500 new colorectal cancer cases each year, and is the second most common cause of cancer deaths in the state.

Most cancers start with a polyp so taking a preventative measure like a colonoscopy before you start having symptoms is a good idea.

Quigley says, "I feel like for me I had my first colonoscopy a month ago and I was so excited to do it and it really is a gift to yourself and your family.”

A lot of prep goes into a colonoscopy as you need to stop eating seeds and corn a week before the procedure and are only allowed to eat clear substances like jello and chicken broth in addition to prep liquids to clear out the colon.

The procedure itself only lasts for about twenty to thirty minutes.

"So it is pretty thin and flexible tube and on the very end of it there are some ports for suction, we can take pictures, we can irrigate and after the procedure you will also be able to see pictures of your colon," Quigley says.

It is suggested that you get a colonoscopy every ten years beginning at the age of 45 unless there is a family history with colorectal cancer.

St. Peter’s Health is currently booked out for the next month but if you are ready to take the next step, you can visit their websiteto learn more and schedule and appointment.

