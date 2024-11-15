St. Peter's Health receives grant to help prevent suicides

HELENA — In Montana, the suicide rate is nearly double the national average according to the CDC. A new grant at St. Peter’s Health is working to reduce that rate in Big Sky County.

St. Peter's announced that it has joined the Zero Suicide Institute, a national effort to prevent suicide.

“Montana does unfortunately have a very high suicide rate and just like there is no one reason for people who die by suicide there is no one way for all of us to work together to combat the factors,” Amy Emmert, the senior director of population health at St. Peter’s Health says.

The effort is funded by a five-year 1.9-million-dollar grant awarded to the St. Peter's Health Foundation by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Joining this institute will bring increased awareness and screening, enhanced mental health services, and improved support systems for those at risk.

The main goal is to bring forward the zero-suicide model of care.

“It is based on the belief that one life lost is too many and really looking to figure out how we as a system can provide training, education, the competencies and skills for our care team members who are providing care to these individuals and then also making it so there is no wrong door that an individual will come in to our organization where they cannot get the right care,” Emmert said.

If you or someone you know is struggling you can get help by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 9-8-8.

