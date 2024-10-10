St. Peter's Hospital hosts third annual Housing is Healthcare Summit

St. Peter’s Health is hosting its third annual Housing is Healthcare summit this week to provide education to the community through panelists from the hospital, non-profits, and state representatives.

Housing is Healthcare is a collaborative community effort initiated by St. Peter’s Health in recognition of the interconnectedness between social determinants of health, such as housing stability, and healthcare outcomes.

“One of the most fundamental things that everyone should remember is that without a stable roof over your head, we cannot meet your healthcare goals, " Kayla Morris, the supervisor of community-based services at St. Peter's Health says. "If they do not have a stable house over their head, they’re not going to be able to be compliant with medications, they’re not going to be able to follow their medical care plan, and they’re not going to be able to get healthy.”

Key topics of the summit include Medicaid expansion and the economic impacts to the community if not renewed, a community conversation session encouraging open and productive dialogue about Helena’s housing challenges and how members of our community can work together to solve key issues.

