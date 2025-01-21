St. Peter's hosting monthly Safe Sitter classes to teach safety to middle schoolers

HELENA — Child care is a significant issue in Montana and St. Peter’s Health is helping combat that by hosting Safe Sitter classes that are training middle school students in topics like safety and child care on practice babies to produce well-trained babysitters in our community.

Breahna Dean was just one of eight students who spent their day off from school Monday learning childcare basics in the Safe Sitter class.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

“I really want to learn how to do babysitting and I love kids," Dean says.

The class is six hours long and kicks off with scenario-based games where students must decide the safest solution.

Marisa Johnson is a nurse at St. Peter’s and teaches Safe Sitter classes to train and educate the middle schoolers on how to stay safe when home alone and when taking care of children.

Johnson says, "I think it is important for both boys and girls to take this class. Also even if you don’t think you child may babysit it is good to have them learn to be safe alone.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Students in the course learn childcare basics like changing a diaper and communication.

Additionally, students also learn about employment.

"We talk about money and how to navigate a job and getting those," Johnson says.

The course is something Johnson believes will take the stress off of parents and provide childcare options in the community.

“The more students you have out there that, and teenagers I should say, that can provide that child care gives parents the opportunity to have more options," Johnson says.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Safe Sitter is a nationwide program, designed to teach kids skills needed when staying home alone or when taking care of younger children.

Students learn what to do when a child is choking and other elements of first aid.

Dean says, “I am most excited to learn CPR.”

The instructor demonstrated how to perform CPR on both infants and children

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

The class is completely free and is available once a month for students ages sixth through eighth grade to learn and practice childcare and safety skills.

The next available Safe Sitter class is on February 17.