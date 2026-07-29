HELENA — At the Helena Airport traffic control tower, Townsend kids got to tour the facility and pick the brains of workers in careers they’re interested in, all thanks to the STOKE Youth Organization.

Watch the full video below:

STOKE youth organization guides Townsend kids to future careers

“You know, I think about when I was a kid, to have a program like STOKE, my gosh, it would have been something. There's just so much going on,” said volunteer Dwight Thompson.

STOKE — which stands for science, technology, outdoors, knowledge, and entrepreneurship — is a Townsend-based nonprofit working to give kids hands-on learning opportunities both inside and outside the classroom.

“Townsend doesn’t have a whole lot to offer for kids that are not in high school sports or in the traditional 4H programs and things like that,” said STOKE Vice President Tina Homann, “so we decided instead of whining about it, let's do something about it.”

Evan Charney, MTN News STOKE volunteers and kids visiting the air traffic control tower

The organization started six years ago and now serves around 120 kids through weekly and seasonal programs — all free for families thanks to grants and fundraising.

From skiing in the winter, paddleboarding in the summer, and robotics, pottery, and cooking classes throughout the year, STOKE gives kids the chance to try something new.

This week, that meant a behind-the-scenes tour of the Helena Airport control tower through STOKE's aviation program.

Evan Charney, MTN News Helena Airport's air traffic control tower

“Well, I think it's a really cool opportunity to do that, because lots of people wouldn't be able to go up to the tower and see that,” said 11-year-old participant Hannah Chavez.

Organizers say the goal isn’t just to teach kids about different careers — it’s also about building confidence, communication skills, and giving them an experience they’ll remember for years.

“To see the smiles on their faces and the wonder in their eyes is my goal, it just warms your heart,” Thompson said.

Evan Charney, MTN News STOKE's logo printed on the van they use for traveling to various programs

As the organization continues to grow, leaders say they’re always looking for more volunteers, mentors, and new ideas for future programs.

“I think it's important for families to realize these opportunities are out there,” Homann said.

More information about STOKE and the rest of the programs they offer can be found here.