Students across Helena are getting ready for the 2025 Vigilante Day Parade

HELENA — The Vigilante Day Parade hits Last Chance Gulch on Friday, marking the 101st anniversary of the event. On Thursday, students across Helena were busy painting, drilling, and building their floats.

Float themes range from historic fires and events in Montana history to athletic programs and local businesses, even your favorite local TV station, KTVH.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

"It is a super cool way to honor our Helena traditions," says Delaney Lynch, who is working on the Carroll College Boxing float. "It is one of the oldest parades in Montana, so that is super cool."

Students from Helena's high schools form teams and then choose their float themes on a first-come, first-served basis, like a lottery system.

The day before Vigilante is a dedicated work day for creativity and building the floats.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Students participating are excused from school, and their teachers come to check on their progress throughout the day.

Tizer Lindgren is working on the Fire of 1872 float and says, "It was so fun last year. It was the first time I had done a float, and it was super fun seeing a bunch of people you know and them laughing and waving. It is just a good time. "

These floats and more will make their way through downtown beginning at noon Friday. We will live stream the parade right here on the KTVH Facebook page.

