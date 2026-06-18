HELENA — The need for kids to have enough school supplies in the classroom grows every year, and the Helena community is doing their part to make that happen.

(WATCH: "Stuff the Bus" aims to support students amidst increasing school supply costs)

"Stuff the Bus" aims to support students amidst increasing school supply costs

“When they get to know that school is a place where they get to come and those supplies are ready for them, and they have those materials, it really helps kids feel safe and seen by their community,” stated Bryant Elementary principal Tia Wilkins.

The empty halls at Helena Public Schools mark the start of the Angel Fund’s annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign, raising funds for school supplies for students in the Helena area.

School supply lists change with the grade — younger students might need arts and crafts, while high schoolers could be shopping for calculators. Each school decides what works best for its classrooms.

“The schools then can purchase in bulk, locally and online, for exactly what they need,” Angel Fund executive director Janet Riis continued, “and then the students will be able to pick those up right before classes start.”

Angel Fund officials say in its 20th year, the program is needed now more than ever, with many competing financial barriers making it difficult for families to afford.

“Families tend to have to choose between will they get food or will they get school supplies,” Riis explained, “or will they get clothes or shoes for their students, or pay the utility bill.”

Evan Charney, MTN News Pencils ready for use in a classroom

Nearly every school in the area participates. Over at Bryant Elementary, principal Tia Wilkins says there’s especially a need, with 16% of their student population experiencing homelessness.

From first hearing about the program as an educator, through her time as principal for both Warren and Bryant, Wilkins has seen firsthand the impact the program leaves on families.

“Oh my gosh, parents and the kids are always so excited,” Wilkins exclaimed. “Sometimes there's tears of joy and relief and just so much gratitude for what the angel fund program does for our communities.”

Evan Charney, MTN News Students in a classroom at Bryant Elementary

After the first week, the program has already raised over $5,000, with the goal of $60,000 by the start of the school year.

The campaign will run through August first, with fundraising events held around the community all summer. Grants will be given out the following week.

Those looking to donate in person can make a drop off to the “Stuff the Bus” account at Valley Bank, which will match donations up to $5,000.

More information on how you can support online can be found here.

