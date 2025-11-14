SWAT deployed to incident near York

YORK — There was a heavy law enforcement presence near Owl Gulch Road in Lewis and Clark County on Friday.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a disabled vehicle that appeared to be stuck near Owl Creek around 7:30 a.m.

The vehicle was possibly one that was stolen in a prior case.

When deputies arrived on scene, they said a 45-year-old man pointed a firearm at them.

They called in the joint Lewis and Clark County and Helena Police Department SWAT team for support, and the Montana Highway Patrol also responded.

According to law enforcement, the man did not obey commands, so flash bangs were deployed. They also used gas and less-lethal rounds.

A Helena police K-9 was also used, detaining the suspect just before 1 p.m.

Officials say the man is in custody and there is no threat to the public.

