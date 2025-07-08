Telephone in the Wind memorial to Samuel Tielking is back up

EAST HELENA — Back in April of 2025, a local Facebook group called, "Helena Classified Ads" was busy with engagement over a post about what appeared to be the intentional destruction of a memorial to a young man who died too young. That memorial has now been restored.

Samuel Tielking was killed by a drunk driver shortly after his 25th birthday in 2017. On February 23, 2025, only a day after the 8th anniversary of Samuel's tragic death, Samuel's grandfather had died. To say that Samuel's mother Bridgett was going through an emotional time would be a relatable understatement, but Bridgett was stalwart in keeping Samuel's memory alive and giving people who suffered loss an outlet. She was surprised and inspired by the community support she received.

Flash forward to today. The Tielking family just celebrated the life of Bridgett's father John. Much of the family has left town, but Bridgett and her mother Cathy are thankful for all the help and support.

"I am so grateful for my family and friends and the community that helped me get my telephone in the wind back up. And my hope is that people can find peace if they want to come use it," said Bridgett.

"Sammy was such a giving person when he was alive," said Cathy Nutter, Samuel's grandmother. "And now he's giving again in his own way. I love him."

The family wanted to give a special thanks to Rocky Mountain Laser Arts for twice doing the engraving work and Freedom Fabrication for reinforcing the memorial so it stays put.

