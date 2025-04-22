HELENA — The 10th annual Montana Disabled American Veterans golf tournament is right around the corner. Touted as the biggest charity golf tournament in the state, it continues to grow each year. This is the second year that golfers will be swinging at two different courses in Helena: Bill Roberts Golf Course and Green Meadow Country Club.

DAV is an organization dedicated to our nation's injured heroes. Tournament coordinator Dan Mcgowan says while he isn't a veteran, this is his way of giving back to those that made the sacrifice.

It's a two-day tournament happening Friday July, 18th and Saturday July, 19th. More than 200 golfers with be hitting the links in 72 teams of 3.

The fundraising goal has been set at $250,000. If the goal is achieved, the tournament will have raised a cool one million dollars over its ten years.

Mcgowan says there are still a few team spots yet to be filled. You can head to their website to sign up to play, find a schedule of events, and get all the raffle details.

