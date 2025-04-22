The Benefis surgery robot team helps patients have speedier recoveries

HELENA — Benefis offers four different robotic platforms for precise surgical intervention in Helena.

Dale Mortenson, the medical director for Helena Benefis, says, "The only constant in medicine is that everything changes."

The robots use magnified visualization, three-dimensional imaging, and fluid, full-rotation movements to improve the experience for both surgeons and patients.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

"You are basically doing the surgery, and you are an extension of this technology," Mortenson says.

Surgeons at the specialty center's ambulatory surgery center can use the intuitive Da Vinci X robotic surgical system to boost precision.

Mortenson says, "The Da Vinci robot offers certain advantages to advance what we have already been doing for years with minimally invasive surgery."

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Those advantages include smaller incisions, speedier surgeries, and shorter recovery times.

Benefis obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Jeffery Palen is one of only three surgeons in the state offering robotic-assisted pelvic reconstruction, and robotic innovation is also present at the Benefis Spine Institute for spinal orthopedic procedures.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

"They will continue to evolve the technology and make it even more user-friendly and safer over time," Mortenson says.

If you want to learn more and put your dexterity to the test, you can operate the demo surgery robot at the Benefis Specialty Center from noon to four on Tuesday.

