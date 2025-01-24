The "big catch" for ice fishing is really Montana's community

HELENA — There is a lot to ice fishing, from the sport to getting outdoors in the winter, but one thing is for certain the "big catch" is the community.

Johnathon and Emily Miller are a couple in Montana who love every aspect of fishing.

Johnathon competes in tournaments with his best friend Todd Smitham, while he and his wife Emily also run their own YouTube channel named "Rebel Against the Indoors".

"You get a lot of satisfaction in seeing people or seeing some comments of like, hey, this actually helped. I appreciate you doing this. That is ultimately why I like to do it," said Johnathon.

He also found in his online community, that it can also help him as an ice fisherman.

"Surprisingly receptive. I will say, every once in a while, you get somebody, well, you're not doing that right. And sometimes they're right, and sometimes you learn as a content creator," Johnathon said.

When the Millers started fishing, it was mainly in the warmer months. However, once they were introduced to the ice fishing community 8 years ago, they loved they could enjoy the sport year-round. Finding a winter activity they can do together.

"There's only so much you can do in the, in the winter. And so being able to have an opportunity to get outside and continue to do more than just sit on a couch and watch TV or game, it's a nice, nice opportunity to be able to partake in," said Johnathon.

A sport in the winter where they're able to get their dogs out of the house for a day on the frozen lake, as well as a family activity they can all do together.

"Fishing is one that I think... One you can do it as a whole family, you know? You can give a kid a rod, you can give your grandma rod, grandpa rod, you can sit out and just spend time together, but then also have an activity to do at the same time," said Emily.

Johnathon originally found an interest in ice fishing when he walked up to a random fisherman out on the ice interested in getting into the sport.

"I'd say my first real introduction to it was when I've definitely met my best friend, Todd [Smitham]... Which, that's kind of fun thing about it is being able to see people on the ice close together, fishing together, I mean it's pretty appeasing," Johnathon said.

It's an activity the Millers enjoy, and say that it's a community willing to help others how to start with what gear to get, or drop what they're doing when they see others on the ice get into a troubling situation.

"People get tied up in their sport with their sled goes sideways, equipment spills. You'll see people all gather together to help this guy pick it up, and they'll take a break for fishing," said Johnathon.

A community that has veterans who are out on the ice welcoming newcomers wanting to join with open arms, so they can get their lucky catch.

"I have seen very few people not help somebody," Johnathon said, "The few times I have seen it on the shoreline, they have help them. And it's anywhere from refining their technique to choosing the right bait."