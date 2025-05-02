The Helena Symphony closes out its 70th season

HELENA — The Helena Symphony will be closing its 70th season Saturday night at the Helena Civic Center with performances of two immortal works of symphonic music: Beethoven's Emperor and Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition.

Helena Symphony talks about closing out the season

An Italian-born guest soloist is joining the symphony on piano. Rodolfo Leone was the first-prize winner of the 2017 International Beethoven Piano Competition in Vienna. He released his debut album on the Austrian label Gramola in 2018.

Director of development and communications Cameron Betchey says that even though the season is wrapping up, there will be plenty of performances throughout the summer.

Tickets are still available and range from $25-$75.

