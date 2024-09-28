'The Montana Learning Center builds futures' says founder Marilyn Alexander

HELENA — The Montana Learning Center's annual fundraiser is on Saturday, September 28. They will have two special guests, one that gives a look into the past and one that gives us a look into the future.

Marilyn Alexander, the center’s living founder traveled from Oklahoma to speak at Saturday’s fundraiser.

She says, “The Montana Learning Center is not just a summer camp. The Montana Learning Center builds futures.”

Although the center has existed for forty years, the goal remains constant.

Ryan Hannahoe, the executive director of the center says, “Really what we want to do is supplement what is done in the classroom, so kids get it in an outdoor environment where they can enjoy Montana and its beauty.”

Alexander recalls the center’s start in 1984 with only four students and two tents and now four decades later the center has provided experience for thousands of students and teachers.

“It was very simple and very humble beginnings but then it grew and it grew, " Alexander told MTN.

Through the evolution of the program Alexander feels one thing will never change, “just the total excitement of the students being able to do research."

MLC was economically impacted by the Horse Gulch Fire which makes this year’s fundraiser all the more important.

Aside from the meal, silent and live auctions, introduction of the founder’s scholarship, and a brand new telescope, the fundraiser serves another purpose.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

“It is a way for people to come together and celebrate science and STEM in Montana,” Hannahoe says.

The combination of former teachers, Marilyn herself, and the addition of the largest optical instrument in the state, weaves together past, present, and future.

Hannahoe says, “Some of the first inspirational folks are coming back to celebrate the learning center and what it was and what it is and what it will become.”

Saturday’s fundraiser begins at 5 pm and requires a ticket. Tickets are still available to purchase at the Montana Learning Center website.

