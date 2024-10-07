The search continues for Meghan Rouns Northeast of Helena

HELENA — On Monday, searchers brought in specialized dogs from Gallatin County to try and locate Meghan Rouns by scent.

The focus of the search is at the Hauser Lake shoreline along a 500-yard stretch between where Rouns' horse Betty and her hat were discovered.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office has asked volunteers and the public to avoid the area so as not to interfere with the dog’s search.

According to law enforcement, volunteers are being asked to focus their efforts on dense brush and foliage away from the shoreline, between the east and west McMaster Trailheads.

Meghan Rouns

Rouns' father called to report her missing Friday around 8 p.m. and her last known activity was a post to Snapchat around 4 p.m. that day.

Multiple family members told MTN that Rouns has a strong bond with her horse and that she enjoys trail riding.

Volunteers say they are committed to bringing Rouns home.

Gabrielle Murphy, a volunteer from Townsend who grew up in the area where Meghan was last seen says,"Thinking about that of if this was your family member, if this was your spouse, your daughter, sister, whoever. I think that is the importance of volunteering. If we do not have community we do not have anything."