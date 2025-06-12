The second annual East Helena Food Truck Festival kicks off today from 4:00 P.M to 8:00 P.M. at Main St. Park

EAST HELENA — Happening today, Thursday June 12th, it's the 2nd annual East Helena Food Truck Festival!

You can expect a dozen food trucks, live music, Montana-made goods, and a strong feeling of community.

Things get started at 4:00 P.M. at Main Street Park in East Helena and run to 8:00 P.M..

The event is free for everyone and there will be plenty of entertainment for folks of all ages, including a KidZone for the little ones.

Joe Mitchell of State Farm is organizing this and future events to come. If you see him, make sure you say hi!