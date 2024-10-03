Third annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive honors former Helena assistant police chief

HELENA — Former Helena assistant Police chief, Curt Stinson was known for his service to Helena before his untimely death from cancer in 2021. His legacy lives on in many ways and one is the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

The drive invites various departments of first responders to donate blood in a competition to see who can give the most.

In Stinson’s life, he donated around 92 times and gave 11 gallons of blood.

His 26 years of service have left a lasting impact on Helena Police Department.

Sergeant Berkley Conrad says, "Curt was a very important person to me and to this department. He left a legacy of community service, and we feel the best way to continue his legacy, and his memory is to do something he felt passionate about and that was to give blood on a regular basis.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Tuesday’s blood drive will be the third since Stinson’s death. Multiple slots for donation are still open to those who want to give blood in Stinson’s honor. The drive will be held at the Helena Civic Center ballroom between 9:30 am and 3:30 pm on Tuesday, October 8th.

