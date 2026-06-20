Tips and tricks for when you lose your pet

HELENA — Many pet owners know the panic that comes with a missing dog or cat. The Lewis and Clark Humane Society says it gets calls about lost pets every day and is sharing some tips to help reunite families faster.

Humane Society staff say pets often go missing after being spooked by fireworks or other loud noises. They also see cases where a gate is left open, a fence is damaged, or a pet simply wanders off and can't find its way home.

When a lost animal is brought in, staff first check for a microchip and registration information, which they say remains one of the most effective ways to identify a pet and contact its owner.

They're also encouraging pet owners to use "Petco Love Lost," an online lost-and-found platform where people can report missing or found animals, share locations, and connect with other pet owners.

“This community is amazing at helping people find their animals, catching an animal that is missing and needs help,” said Lewis and Clark Humane Society Assistant Operations Director Rebecca Howard. “There is no community like Helena that is so involved in the animals and really just wants to make sure that they are safe.”

For those looking to take extra precautions, the humane society offers a drop-in microchip clinic every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help pet owners prepare in case their four-legged friend ever goes missing.