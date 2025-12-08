POLSON — Montana tow truck drivers and highway patrol troopers are facing more challenges as winter weather creates hazardous driving conditions across the state.

Dave Cullis, who has worked as a tow truck driver with Dragon Wagon Towing in Polson for more than four years, said the most dangerous part of his job is working roadside during winter conditions.

"The scariest part about it is being on the side of the road; it doesn't matter how many lights you have on, people aren't slowing down," Cullis said.

When someone needs a tow, Dragon Wagon Towing answers the call regardless of conditions.

Tow company, MHP stress driver awareness as key to Montana winter road safety

The unpredictable nature of the work means drivers face different challenges daily.

"Nothing is ever the same; there's always a different challenge. Sometimes you're up in the mountains, but a lot of it is on the side of the highways," Cullis said.

The team recently responded to two major calls: recovering a truck from the Flathead River and handling a semi truck rollover.

Tow truck operator Cody Kobilansky said winter weather adds complexity to their already demanding work.

"Snow and the ice adds a little bit more uncertainty," Kobilansky said.

The challenge is amplified in rural Montana, where responders must cover vast distances.

"There is definitely a lot of miles in the seat where we are," Kobilansky said.

The Montana Highway Patrol faces similar obstacles when responding to emergencies on slick roads.

Trooper Hege said winter conditions have already led to numerous crashes this season.

"Already this winter we've seen significant snowfall and we've seen quite a few crashes up Highway 200 and Highway 93 north and south," Hege said.

Road conditions make it more difficult for patrol officers to reach emergency scenes quickly.

"It depends where we are once the call comes out, sometimes I might be up Highway 200 when there's a crash on 93 south, but like the rest of the motoring public, I have to adjust my speed to get there safely," Hege said.

Both tow truck drivers and highway patrol emphasize that driver awareness is crucial for roadway safety during winter conditions.

"If you see emergency lights on the side of the road, whether it's highway patrol or tow truck drivers, please slow down. We have families we want to go home to," Hege said.

