Townsend water pressure to rise, assistance available for some residents

TOWNSEND — Townsend’s new water system is undergoing testing, and is scheduled to go online to service water customers in August. When the system is put into use, it will raise water pressure, which could cause some issues for older homes with older plumbing.

City officials recommend installing a pressure regulating valve to protect plumbing from potential issues caused by higher water pressure, but that can be pricey. The Rotary Club of Townsend and Townsend Hardware have stepped up to ease the cost burden on residents struggling to afford the potential fix.

“It’s a big project, but we’re proud to do that,” Rotary Club of Townsend President Doug Sitton said. “We’re trying to help, and that’s what we’re all about—community and helping the community in any capacity we can do.”

The Rotary Club of Townsend dedicated $10,000 to help residents with installation of a pressure regulating valve. The valves can help protect plumbing and prevent leaks by lowering water pressure.

Townsend Hardware has knocked down the price of the valves to sell them at cost for $40.50, but installation can cost hundreds of dollars. That’s where the Rotary Club of Townsend comes in—their grant program can help cover 50-percent of the installation cost up to $200 dollars for those who qualify.

“It’s a real need, not a want, it’s a need,” Sitton said.

Residents can qualify for a grant if they are enrolled in government-sponsored assistance programs or Rocky Mountain Development Council assistance programs. Others could also qualify on a case-by-case basis.

Grant program applications are available at Townsend Hardware and the Rotary Club of Townsend. Completed applications must be returned to Townsend Hardware.

Grant money is still available, and people are encouraged to apply for assistance through the program.

“I think it shows a commitment to our community and an appreciation for all the people that live here,” Townsend Mayor Vickie Rauser said of the grant program.

The city’s new water system is expected to go online in August. When that happens, residents will see their water pressure rise from about 50-55 psi to 71-77 psi.

