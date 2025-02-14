Toyota of Helena raffles off RAV4 at East Helena High School, all proceeds go to East Helena Schools

EAST HELENA HIGH SCHOOL — Toyota of Helena gave away a new car at a raffle held during halftime at an East Helena High School girl's basketball game Thursday night. Around $40k raised for the raffle went right back to East Helena school district. The annual giveaway offers the opportunity for whichever program that raises funds through selling raffle tickets to get that money invested in the program.

The winner of the new Toyota RAV4 was not at the game to celebrate. Some 40,000 tickets were sold, and not all raffle ticket holders were in attendance.