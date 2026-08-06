TOWNSEND — Two names are in the running for the Broadwater County commissioner of District #1, covering west Townsend up to the border of Lewis and Clark County.

Both Debi Randolph and Tim Ravndal advanced to the general election after securing their spots through the primary.

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Two candidates seeking election for Broadwater County Commissioner

Randolph is the current commissioner for District #1 and is finishing her first term. After moving to Montana 16 years ago, she says community involvement and local boards helped prepare her for the role.

Evan Charney, MTN News One of Randolph's campaign sings

Randolph says some of the county’s biggest challenges include property taxes and housing costs. She believes experience and communication are key to moving forward.

“This spring, I had coffee dates with probably five or six residents that I knew didn’t agree with me on topics, but we sat down over coffee and just talked,” Randolph said. “It wasn't about me getting their vote or trying to talk them into anything. I really wanted to learn their perspective.”

Randolph says she’s learned the importance of keeping an open mind and working with state leaders and community partners to address local issues.

“We have some big issues to tackle,” she stated, “and I like being on the forefront of them and I've learned a lot. I think I can help with that change, whatever that may be.”

Ravndal has lived in Broadwater County for 40 years. This is his third campaign for commissioner. He says his years attending local government meetings inspired him to run.

Tim Ravndal A campaign sign for Ravndal

“I'm not afraid to speak out when I see wrong,” he stated, “and I'm pretty loud about it. I don't just whisper that we got a problem. There are solutions to these problems, but it takes courage and it takes action.”

He says he wants to see more public engagement before decisions are made, while also focusing on private property rights and the county’s financial challenges.

Ravndal says representing residents and making their voices heard is what continues to drive his campaign.

“I've tried to make sure that I get at the table for a voice for the people, and that's what drives me is I'm passionate about a representative form of government,” he said.

Evan Charney, MTN News A speaker podium for attendees of the Broadwater County commission meetings

The Broadwater County commissioner’s race is nonpartisan, and the position is for a six-year term. The election is Nov. 3.