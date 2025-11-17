Two Montana Highway Patrol troopers honored at the Capitol

HELENA — On Monday, two Montana Highway Patrol troopers were awarded special recognition at the state capitol by Attorney General Austin Knudsen.

Trooper Jourdan Gulick has been with MHP for 12 years and is ending his career with the agency, earning the highest honor.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News An MHP trooper hat rests on a table in the state capitol.

Gulick said, “It's always nice to get recognition in any job that you have, but the point of this job is not recognition at all; it is just about going out there and providing your service, whether it's something big like this or the small day-to-day stuff that affects most of the Montanans out there.”

Trooper Gulick received the Award of Valor, the agency’s highest award, for his lifesaving efforts in August 2024.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Trooper Jourdan Gulick receives the MHP Award of Valor from Attorney General Austin Knudsen.

Without regard for his own safety, Trooper Gulick rushed to the scene of a fiery rollover crash and overcame immense difficulties, ultimately saving the driver’s life.

MHP trooper Nick Wade received the Attorney General’s Award of Commendation for saving the life of a hiker experiencing a medical emergency.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Trooper Nick Wade shows his Attorney General's Award of Commendation.

Wade said, “It is an incredible honor, and I was just doing what I thought any normal citizen would do.”

Trooper Wade has been with MHP for five years and says he will soon be working at the headquarters in Boulder.

