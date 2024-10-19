Two young hunters bag their first deer at annual Youth Hunt

HELENA — October 17 and 18 marks this year's annual Youth Hunt in Montana, limited to youngsters between the ages of 10–15.

These dates were chosen because of Montana's annual 2-day teachers' convention, which are no-school days for most public-school students.

Keith Kallio, a 14-year-old first-time youth hunter shares his experience.

"Both of our bucks went down, me and the kid who was shooting next to me, so thankfully I was able to jump up and start celebrating once I pulled the trigger," Kallio said.

The annual youth deer hunt is open to 12 to 15 year olds who have completed hunter education, have their hunting licenses, and are accompanied by an adult who is at least 18. Ten to 15 year old apprentice hunters can also participate as long as they are accompanied by an adult mentor who is 21 or older.

Brianna Helmbrecht has been tagging along on hunts with her dad since she was five, but got her first deer through the youth hunt at age 15.

"I decided to take a shot. Of course it is okay a little hit and miss, but we chased him up the mountain and eventually I got him, a nice 3-point mule deer," Helmbrecht says.

Both Brianna and Keith harvested their first deer during this year's youth hunt and both were excited, but for different reasons.

Keith said he's going to make a hat rack from his deer's antlers and Brianna said she's happy to provide for her family

Helmbrecht says, "We hunt to fill the freezer, to put food on the table. We are not really here to get big antlers, or horns, or have big trophies."

Brianna and Keith said hunting has taught them patience and a greater appreciation for the outdoors.

"It teaches you how to navigate the mountains a little bit better and will give you better opportunity of seeing what is really out here," Helmbrecht says.

The youth hunt is only two days long, but general big game rifle season starts on Saturday, October 26.

