U.S. Army Reserve stops in Helena looking to include the state in future plans

HELENA — U.S. Army Reserve 88th Readiness Division Commander Major General Matthew Baker shared updates in a city meeting about their future in Helena and the state.

The U.S. Army Reserve has 21 units throughout Montana.

"We have 1000 soldiers based in Montana, about 68 million in revenue or business that we bring to the community and one of the things we're we're looking at right now, my DPW is just starting it is is really what's the master plan for Montana," said Baker.

Commander Major General Baker oversees reserves in 19 states across 211 locations, stretching from Ohio to Washington.

A key part of the visit to Montana, and specifically the capital, is how the reserve and state and local governments can work together in the future.

Tour stops included tours of places like Ft. Harrison and meetings with city and business leaders.

"It was my first time to see Helena and see the training areas out here and visit with the chamber of commerce, visit the VA, visit with this community leadership team which is great," said Baker.

A big part of the reserve's master plan will include recruiting.

As Montana grows Commander Major General Baker told the city there could lead to new opportunities in the treasure state, and they want to explore that more.

"This is a place people want to be," said Baker, "Do we look at investing in facilities? and doing that, like, investing and putting more units out in Montana then come back, you know, then they start to do all of their analysis."