UPDATE: Prison waterline breaks identified as crisis continues into fifth day

UPDATE: 10-14-2025 — According to officials at the Montana Department of Corrections (DOC), three water leaks were identified inside Montana State Prison (MSP) on Tuesday. To test the system for additional leaks, the DOC maintenance team is repressurizing and monitoring the system.

DEER LODGE - Five days after a major water leak was discovered at the Montana State Prison, officials are still trying to find the source of the leak. In the meantime, all they can do is keep filling up the prison's main water tank and try to maintain relative calm at the prison.

“We’re trying to make it business as usual as much as possible,” Director of Montana Department of Corrections Brian Gootkin said.

That’s been a difficult task ever since a leak in the prison’s water system was discovered on Oct. 10th. Since then, the prison’s toilets, showers and other services have not been functioning.

Consultants out of Missoula and Bozeman have been hired to try to locate the breach in the prison’s waterline.

“They’re working together to find not only where the leak is, but it’s more complex than that, because of our system,” Gootkin said. “The problem is our infrastructure is so old and it has not been taken care of for decades.”

The National Guard has been hauling water up to the prison’s main water supply tank to keep pressure in the leaky system. They have also been delivering bottled drinking water to the 1,600 inmates. There’s no timeline for when the water system will be fixed once the leaks are found.

Gootkin assures that despite the disruption of water services, morale is still good among the inmates.

“Yesterday, I walked through our high-side, met with the inmates in each unit, things are okay, they’re more worried about their tablets and T.V.,” he said.

The DOC is working to make sure tablets and cable television services are functioning during this crisis. Gootkin said it’s important to prevent safety issues for staff and inmates.

“The more we can make it as normal a possible, that’s what we are focused on,” Gootkin said.

The Governor recently approved legislation that includes constructing a new facility at the prison, with $20 million set for upgrading the infrastructure at the prison.