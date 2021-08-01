U.S. men bounced from volleyball contention with loss to Argentina

The United State’s men’s volleyball team saw it’s Tokyo Olympics come to an end on Sunday, losing in straight sets to Pool B rival Argentina 25-21, 25-23, 25-23.

The U.S finished fifth in Pool B play with a 2-3 record and will not advance to the quarterfinals after winning medals in the last two Games. The last time the U.S. men failed to advance was at the 2000 Games in Syndey where they failed to win a game in pool play.

Argentina moves on to the quarterfinals with a 3-2 mark.

"We have a lot to learn from these matches and experiences, (the Games in) Paris is three years away," said Team USA's Matt Anderson, who finished with 11 points

TJ DeFalco led the U.S. with 13 points. Facundo Conte led Argentina with 16.

“I wish we had played better volleyball, we didn’t,” an emotional U.S. coach John Speraw told NBC’s Heather Cox. “At this moment in time I don’t have an explanation for it. We’ll just have to go back and reflect and try to do better next time.”