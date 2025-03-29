Victims and survivors of violent crimes honored at Capitol Rotunda

HELENA — Survivors and victims of crimes in Montana were honored this week at the Montana Department of Corrections 'Empty Place at the Table' exhibit in the Capitol rotunda.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

This impactful exhibit is presented by the DOC’s Victim Services Program in collaboration with victim witness and crime victim advocates from across the Treasure State.

'Empty Place at the Table' travels to courthouses and other law-related buildings in Montana to showcase the stories of victims and survivors of crime.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

The exhibit features place settings provided by the families of victims and survivors of crime that include everything from their favorite drink to china from their wedding day.

The place settings honor victims and survivors of homicide, DUI fatalities, robbery, murdered and missing indigenous women, childhood sexual assault, and rape survivors.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Cynthia Lofftus, a victim liason with the Montana DOC says, "For some of our recent settings we have encouraged families to reach out and get plates that were their favorite colors or napkins with their favorite flowers, really anything that spoke to them as a person and life or something that they are trying to hold onto as they survive that crime.”

