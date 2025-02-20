Voting ends Friday for new downtown summer banners designed by local artists

HELENA — Although we are in the thick of winter the Helena Business Improvement District has summer on their mind, more specifically summer banners.

The Helena BID puts seasonal banners up on 106 light posts downtown for both summer and winter.

Earlier this year the BID held submissions for local artists of any skill level to submit a design to display on the downtown banners from May through October.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Over thirty designs were submitted and the BID has narrowed it down to four finalists.

Abigail Dolan, the program manager for the Helena Business Improvement District says, “What sparked the idea was the red banners are currently the summer banners and everyone mistakes them as the winter banners rightfully so. They are also tattered and worn and have probably been up since 2000 or 2001."

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

The community has until Friday to cast a vote for the new design and can only vote once.

Voting is in person only to support local downtown businesses during a slow time of the year.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Votes can be cast Wednesday night at The Gold and Western Bar from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday evening at Ten Mile Creek Brewery from 5 to 7 pm, and on Friday at the Lewis and Clark Library from 9 am to noon.

Dolan says, "We are really invested in making downtown brighter and creative and a more fun place to stay.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

The winner will be announced once all banners are printed and their design will adorn the downtown light posts for at least the next four years.

The winning artist will get a $750 cash prize and a bundle of gift cards to downtown businesses.

